Israel's S Capital closes $120m venture capital fund

Israeli venture capital firm S Capital announced today that it had closed a $120 million venture capital fund. The fund, headed by managing partners Aya Peterburg and Haim Sadger will invest in innovative deep technology companies.

S Capital was founded in 2018 by former Sequoia Israel venture capitalists. S Capital now has $270 million under management including $100 million in its first fund and $50 million in a separate fund for growth companies. Peterburg and Sadger have not disclosed who the new fund's investors but do reveal that most are US institutional bodies as well as one large European investor.

To date, S Capital has invested in nine companies including Capitolis, Pecan, Big Panda and Deep AI, and is currently about to make its tenth investment from its first fund. S Capital's average first investment is $3-5 million and some of the new fund is meant for follow-on investments in its portfolio companies. The new fund will invest in about 12 companies.

Peterburg told "Globes," "We began raising the funds at the start of the coronavirus crisis but the entire fund raising took just a few weeks. Most of the funds were raised from investors who also invested in the first fund and we didn't feel that the coronavirus made any difference. If a company comes along that we would have invested in in normal times and it is still interesting now, we will be happy to invest now too."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 20, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020