Kinneret ends February within meter of maximum level

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose fast in February, and is currently 91.5 centimeters from its maximum level of 208.80 meters below sea level, according to the Kinneret Authority. The lake began the month 1.48 meters from its maximum level.

Although there is deep snow on Mount Hermon still to melt and feed the streams leading down to the lake, very heavy rain will also be required over the next two months for the Kinneret to reach its maximum level this year. This would compel the Israel Water Authority to open the Deganya dam at the southern end of the lake to prevent flooding. The dam, which allows water to flow down the southern section of the River Jordan to the Dead Sea, has not been opened since 1992.

Over the past two years, the Kinneret was at a higher point than this year at the end of February and on both occasions still fell short.

This season, Central Israel including Tel Aviv has already more than its national average rainfall, according to the Israel Meteorological while the north has had close to its national average. Jerusalem has seen 95% of its average but annual rainfall in Beersheva has been less than 50%.

The next week will be mainly dry with heavy showers on Thursday.

