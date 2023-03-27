Lapid tells demonstrators: You'll stop the extremists

Tens of thousands of demonstrators are protesting the judicial overhaul outside of the Knesset and thousands more are on their way to Jerusalem to join them. Speaking outside of the Knesset Leader of the Opposition and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid said, "It wasn't Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant that Prime Minister Netanyahu fired last night, he fired reality. He fired the truth - the truth is that in three months of chaos this government has implemented the biggest destruction of values in the state's history."

"The government of Israel has undergone a hostile takeover by a messianic, nationalist and anti-democratic group. They will not stop on their own. Extremists never stop on their own. What will stop them is you. Your determination. Your patriotism. Your love of your country."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to address the country later today and announce that the judicial overhaul has been paused. Meanwhile he is in talks with Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, persuading him not to break up the government coalition. Netanyahu has broken his silence to call on demonstrators not to resort to violence. He tweeted, "I call on all the demonstrators in Jerusalem, on the right and the left, not to act with violence. We are all brothers."

