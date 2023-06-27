Leumi and EIB sign strategic agreement on climate action

The European Investment Bank, the world’s largest international public bank, and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) yesterday signed a strategic agreement in Tel Aviv that will increase support for climate mitigation and adaptation, environmental sustainability, and blue economy investment in Israel.

The agreement will allow closer cooperation between climate finance experts from the two institutions to share climate finance best-practice and experience that enhanced the impact of financing for climate technology, climate innovation, builds on the EIB's pioneering leadership in green bonds.

Earlier this year, the EIB provided €500 million in support for targeted climate business financing by Bank Leumi in Israel. The new agreement will enable Bank Leumi to further develop its sustainable finance engagement in the region, contributing to the growth of green initiatives and fostering sustainable economic development.

The agreement was signed at Bank Leumi's headquarters in by CEO Hanan Friedman, and EIB VP Gelsomina Vigliotti. The event was attended by Bank Leumi chairman Samer-Haj Yehia and several members of the bank's senior management.

