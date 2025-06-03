Lufthansa announces further suspension of Israel flights

Aviation giant Lufthansa Group announced today that it is extending its cancellation of flights to Tel Aviv until June 22 (inclusive). Lufthansa Group includes Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and EuroWings. Italian airline ITA, in which Lufthansa holds a 41% stake, has also cancelled all Tel Aviv flights until June 22.

Last month British Airways cancelled all flights to Israel until July 31. Ryanair has cancelled all flights until June 11 and easyJet will not resume Israel flights until July 1. Air Canada has canceled all flights to Israel until September 8.

But Wizz Air, Air France, Delta Airlines and Aegean are among foreign airlines that have resumed flights to Tel Aviv, and United Airlines is renewing flights on Thursday, June 5.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 3, 2025.

