Metabolism measurement device co Lumen raises $62m

Israel metabolic health company Lumen has completed a $62 million Series B financing round led by Pitango Venture Capital with participation from Disruptive VC, Unorthodox Ventures, Hanwha Group, Resolute Ventures, RiverPark Ventures, and Almeda Ventures.

The Tel Aviv-based company has developed the first handheld device to measure the metabolism through the breath. The number of people using Lumen to improve their metabolic health has grown exponentially since the product’s launch. Today more than 2 million monthly metabolic measurements are conducted with the Lumen handheld device. Traditionally, this process was only available in hospitals and clinics using a 45-minute expensive lab test. Lumen also provides daily personalized nutrition and lifestyle guidance to each person based on their metabolic profile.

Lumen cofounder and CEO Daniel Tal said, "Understanding the impact of nutrition, exercise, sleep and stress on your metabolism is key to reaching your health goals. One of the things we’re most excited about is enabling people to take care of the ‘engine of the body’, which is our metabolism. Over the last year, Lumen customers discovered what types of foods they should be eating and what habits they should change or maintain. It’s been incredible to see the impact Lumen has had on so many people in such a short period of time."

Over the past year Lumen has conducted research studies in several health fields with top academic institutions, including Purdue University’s Whistler Center for Carbohydrate Research, University of Toronto’s Faculty of Kinesiology and Physical Education and ARU Cambridge. In October 2022, a study was carried out in collaboration with the endocrinology department at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and was published in the Obesity Facts journal. The study’s findings revealed how metabolism based nutrition can reverse prediabetes conditions.

Lumen cofounder and CSO Dr. Merav Mor said, "Until now, studying metabolism with the standard equipment was challenging for both researchers and participants. The data collection was minimal and would require participants to come to a clinic for each measurement and a practitioner to analyze the results. Now researchers can easily collect multiple data points from participants and build more complex research protocols that unveil new physiological findings.

She added, "We share our big data and insights with our research partners to benefit our users and contribute to the scientific community, which is why they’re excited to work with us. For example, we share insights around food timing and workouts, the impact of the menstrual cycle on metabolic health and even how night shifts impact our body."

