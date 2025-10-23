Mobileye raises guidance, narrows loss

Advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) company Mobileye Global Inc (Nasdaq: MBLY) has opened the 2025 third quarter reporting season for Israeli companies.

The company says it sees increased demand for its products due to growth in the autonomous driving systems market. This follows a prolonged decline in customer orders. Those customers increased inventories in the post-Covid period, due to concerns about global supply chain dsruptions.

In addition, the company's balance sheet remains strong, with liquid assets of $1.7 billion, even after a $100 million share buyback that was carried out during the quarter.

Mobileye, led by cofounder and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua, and controlled by Intel, which holds 79.6% of its share capital, reported revenue of $504 million in the third quarter, up 4% from $486 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and higher than analysts' expectations of $485 million.

GAAP loss in the third quarter was $96 million compared with a huge loss of $2.7 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024 when Mobileye recognized an impairment of goodwill related to an asset on the balance sheet. On a non-GAAP basis, Mobileye recorded an adjusted loss per share of $0.12 in the third quarter, above analysts' expectations of a loss of $0.09.

More encouraging for investors was the upward revision of Mobileye's 2025 revenue guidance due to stable demand from $1.845 billion to $1.885 billion. This represents annual growth of 12%-14% in revenue. In fact, the company is raising the lower end of its revenue forecast significantly from $1.765 billion in the previous forecast to $1.845 billion as of now.

Mobileye is trading at a market cap of $11.4 billion. Its share price is down 2.38% in premarket trading. The company was floated on Nasdaq at the end of 2022 at a value of about $17 billion, and the stock has since lost 28.5%, but in the past year has recorded a positive return of about 15.5%. Mobileye's stock is not only affected by events related to it and its industry, but also the tribulations of its controlling shareholder Intel, which is in the process of streamlining. In July, Intel sold another stake in Mobileye for about $1 billion.

According to "The Wall Street Journal," out of 31 analysts covering Mobileye's stock, 17 are positive, 13 are neutral and one is negative. The average price target reflects a premium of 28%.

