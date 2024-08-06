More foreign airlines extending Israel cancellations

As the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel remains likely, more and more foreign airlines are canceling flights to and from Israel or extending their previously announced cancellations. Israeli airlines are continuing to fly but some have had to cut flights using the planes that they lease.

Worst effected are the US carriers. Delta Airlines has canceled all flights until the end of August while United Airlines has canceled all flights until further notice. All flights by the Lufthansa Group including Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings and Lufthansa itself have been cancelled until August 12.

Air India has canceled flights until August 10, Aegean until August 9, Air Baltic until August 12, Vueling until August 14, Iberia Express until August 11, and LOT until August 9.

Israeli carriers Israir and Arkia are continuing to fly but have been forced to cut flights using leased aircraft.

El Al is flying a full schedule and has even added flights to its Athens and Larnaca routes to help ferry home Israelis stranded abroad. Its Sun D’Or unit has had to adapt its schedule using KlasJet charter planes to add a stop in Larnaca so that crews can be changed. Low-cost carriers Ryanair and Wizz Air halted flights but are due to resume their scheduled tomorrow.

Dozens of airlines are flying to and from Israel as scheduled including British Airways, Air France and Blue Bird. flydubai, which has canceled some flights has now resumed operations to and from Ben Gurion airport, as has Ethiopian Airlines.

