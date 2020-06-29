Moving to Jerusalem: US Ambassador's residence put on sale

The US Ambassador to Israel's residence at 40 Galei Tachelet Street in Herzliya Pituah has been put up for sale bas part of the move to Jerusalem, the US Embassy in Israel has confirmed.

Sources close to the subject have informed "Globes" that the US Embassy in Israel is asking NIS 300 million for the house. The 1,000 square meter house is on a 5,000 square meter lot in one of Israel's most expensive streets with a 2,000 square meter garden in the western part of the lot overlooking the Mediterranean.

The house was built in the 1960s and sources who understand the Herzliya real estate market believe that because of the state of the house's interior any buyer would be likely to demolish the home and rebuild. The property was recorded in the land registry as being purchased by the US government in 1962.

If the asking price is met, and sources say that this is possible given the size of the lot and its proximity to the sea, and the location at such a coveted address, then it would exceed the record amount of NIS 226 million paid by Roman Abramovich earlier this year for a property in a nearby street.

The US Embassy in Israel has confirmed that the property is for sale and said, "Following discussions about the transfer of the embassy to Jerusalem it was decided to sale the property in Herzliya. Many of the activities of the embassy have been transferred to Jerusalem and the Ambassador (David Friedman) has based himself in official residences in Jerusalem. We expect that the sale of the property will take place in the coming months."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 29, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020