New homes sales in Israel continue to soar

The number of new homes sold in Israel in the first eight months of 2021 has already exceeded the total number of homes sold last year and in every year since 2007, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. One third of the apartments sold between June and August were in Ashkelon, Bat Yam, Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan and Netanya.

13,800 new homes were sold between June and August, 11% higher than the preceding three months between March and May and 19% higher than the corresponding months of 2020.

Ashkelon leads in terms of the city with most new homes sold with 1,028 homes sold between June and August, followed by Bat Yam 1,003, Tel Aviv 984, Bnei Brak 667, Ramat Gan 533 and Netanya 523.

The strong rate of new homes sales is gradually eroding the inventory of new homes still available for sale. At the end of August, there were 45,000 new homes available for sale, down 8% from August 2020.

