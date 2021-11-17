Nova buys German chemical metrology co ancosys for $100m

Israeli metrology company Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ancosys GmbH, a privately held German company, in an all-cash transaction valued at $100 million, performance payments of $10 million.

ancosys provides chemical analysis and metrology solutions for advanced semiconductor manufacturing. The German company has developed automated analytical systems, which combine flexible architecture with industry-grade capabilities and support both frontend and backend semiconductor manufacturing.

Rehovot-based Nova said that the combination of its advanced metrology portfolio and ancosys' differentiated chemical analysis technology will deliver cutting edge solutions for advanced semiconductor process control and will expand Nova's total available market beyond frontend semiconductor manufacturing into the back-end and advanced packaging markets.

Nova president and CEO Eitan Oppenhaim said, "Acquiring ancosys will support our long-term strategy to broaden our portfolio of key technologies to better serve a wider range of process control applications in different semiconductor markets. With ancosys solutions, Nova can offer its customers an advanced portfolio of dimensional, materials and chemical metrology solutions for better process insight."

ancosys president and CEO Jürg Stahl added, "The strength of our complementary portfolio will broaden Nova's available markets and strengthen our position as leader in advanced chemical metrology. We are excited and looking forward to joining Nova's team."

Nova's share price is currently 4.9% higher on Wall Street at $139.02, giving a market cap of $3.962 billion

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2021.

