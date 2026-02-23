Nvidia acquires Israeli data co Illumex

US chip giant Nvidia has confirmed that it is acquiring Israeli startup Illumex, which manages enterprise data and creates joint languages between different databanks with built-in governance and operated by AI. Nvidia will pay $75 million for the small Israeli startup.

Illumex, which was founded by CEO Inna Tokarev Sela, has raised $13 million to date, mainly from Israeli investors including Cardumen Capital, JIBE, and ICON. According to PitchBook, the funds were raised in June 2024 at a company valuation of $32 million, sop since then the company has more than doubled its valuation.

Illumex will help Nvidia market to customers - large companies and cloud giants - a software layer that will help manage enterprise data in various repositories to train AI and operate AI agents, that is, programs capable of performing serial operations and tasks independently. It follows Nvidia’s acquisition of Israeli startup Deci, in 2024, which helped Nvidia compress large language models to improve their implementation by organizations.

A Nvidia spokesperson said: "We are pleased to add the Illumex team to Nvidia. Their deep expertise in building ontologies will help us accelerate the development of libraries and models that will enable the adoption of Agentic AI in organizations."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 23, 2026.

