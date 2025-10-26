Nvidia to triple size of Beersheva development center

Nvidia continues to increase its office space in Israel and the size of its workforce. The company announced today that it will move its development center in Beersheva to new 3,000 square meter offices in the Gav-Yam (Bayside Land Corp.) Park near Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. The US chip giant’s current development center in Beersheva is 1,000 square meters in size, and the company says it will hire "hundreds of employees," without specifying an exact number, while tripling the size of its office.

Nvidia is seeking to expand its workforce in Israel with graduates of Ben-Gurion University’s Faculty of Engineering Sciences, and the new pool of technology workers that will be created in the coming years with the transfer of the IDF Intelligence Corps to the Intelligence Center in the Negev. The site houses the offices of other tech companies such as Microsoft, Wix, AudioCodes, the National Cyber Directorate and the IDF ICT Unit.

Nvidia could also be taking this step to receive additional tax benefits as Beersheva qualifies for major corporate tax breaks for operations in the periphery. Nvidia will also receive significant tax breaks and land price discounts ahead for its planned large development center in northern Israel, for which Nvidia published a RFI (Request for Information) last July. Nvidia will build its largest R&D campus in Israel with an investment of about $2 billion.

Nvidia SVP and head of Israel development operations Amit Krig said, "The expansion of Nvidia's development center in Beersheva reflects our commitment to reaching the best engineers - wherever they are. The new site will serve as a professional home for hundreds of additional developers from Beersheva and the surrounding area, who will take part in creating groundbreaking hardware and software technologies and advance global innovation in AI."

