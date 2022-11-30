Plan approved to double Ramat Gan's population

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee has approved for deposit for objections a new overall outline plan for Ramat Gan. The plan includes the construction of 83,400 new homes, which would see the city's population more than double from its current 170,000 to 390,000. The plan also calls for the construction of another 4.75 million square meters of office space.

The plan will make Ramat Gan a much more densely populated city with 35-floor high-rise buildings along the city's main roads - Abba Hillel Street, Aluf Sadeh Street and Hatayasim Street and 20-floor buildings along Haroeh Street, and Sderot Yerushalayim above the future planned line of the Metro. In the city center maximum the height of building will remain at 8-9 floors and the fabric of neighborhoods with houses and gardens will be preserved.

In anticipation of the far larger population, existing educational institutions will be expanded and others will be built in office areas such as the Diamond Exchange, and the building rights will be increased on the Bar-Ilan University campus.

Two planned Metro lines with six stations will pass beneath Ramat Gan. One line will pass beneath Shderot Yerushalayim and the other in the southeast of the city near Tel Hashomer Hospital. The city will also have two light rail lines: The Red line due to start operating next year along Jabotinsky Street and the Purple Line along Aluf Sadeh Street.

Ramat Gan mayor Carmel Shama-Hacohen said, "After 50 years it's about time that Ramat Gan had an up-to-date outline plan, which corresponds with the needs, strengths and potential of Ramat Gan in 2050."

He added, "Ramat Gan is a leading city that enjoys tremendous demand in all purposes, for new neighborhoods, R&D offices, transport and communications infrastructures, and innovative public buildings and spaces. The current city administration has slowed down the pace of construction in the old part of the city by 66% of what was previously acceptable and will not in the future allow plans and permits with no public infrastructure, especially education and traffic. The plan sets a transport vision and turns around the pyramid, with the car no longer at the top, but rather the pedestrian at the top of the pyramid, public transport and bicycles and at the bottom the car.

