Rafael signs $620m Czech defense missile deal

Israel' Ministry of Defense director general General (res.) Amir Eshel and Czech Republic Deputy Defense for Armaments and Acquisition Lubor Koudelka have signed a government-to-government agreement to sell four of Rafael Advance Defense Systems Spyder short range air defense missile batteries for $620 million.

The systems include radar and MMR made by Israel Aerospace. As part of the agreement the Czechs will manufacture some of the equipment in the Czech Republic.

Israel's Minister of Defense Benny Gantz tweeted, "This is a strategically important deal with a NATO member state, that will create jobs in both countries, which further deepens the excellent defense relations" between the nations.

The Czech Republic's Minister of Defense Lubomir Metnar said that the procurement was another step in his country ridding itself of its outdated Soviet equipment.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 6, 2021

