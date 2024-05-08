Ramat Gan approves 60-floor Eurocom Tower

Ramat Gan's Planning and Building Committee has approved for recommendation to the District Planning and Building Committee a plan to build the 60-floor Eurocom Tower for mixed residential, office and commercial use.

The plan is being developed by Canada Israel in Ramat Gan's Rishonim neighborhood near the Diamond Exchange on a 6.7 dunam (1.675 acres) lot, on which there is currently three six-floor buildings.

The 60-floor tower will be 250 meters high with 47,645 square meters of office space, 400 square meters of commercial space on the ground floor, 1,600 square meters of public space on the lower floors and a certain number of small apartments which will be decided after an appraiser's examination.

The tower is part of a project in which Hama'ayan Street in Ramat Gan will be covered over and made into a green space with 1,500 square meters allocated to the public. Ramat Gan Municipality also plans building a new school there for the Rishonim neighborhood.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 8, 2024.

