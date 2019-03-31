Ryanair launching Tel Aviv - Nuremberg flights

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is launching twice weekly Tel Aviv - Nuremberg flights when its winter schedule begins at the end of October 2019. The carrier has already announced new routes to Marseilles, Berlin (Tegel) and Budapest starting October. There will be three flights each week to Marseilles, daily flights to Berlin, and four flights a week to Budapest.

In addition, Ryanair will operate two flights a week from Ben Gurion Airport to Nuremberg on Mondays and Fridays. This is the fourth German city to which Ryanair will operate flights after Berlin, Baden Baden and Memmingen.

With the new routes starting in Octrober, Ryanair will be offering 19 routes from Tel Aviv to European destinations and another 15 routes between Eilat's newly opened Ramon Airport and European destinations. In addition, last month, Ryanair unit Lauda announced that it is commencing Tel Aviv - Vienna flights in October.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019