Ryanair to launch Tel Aviv - Toulouse flights

Ryanair is to launch Tel Aviv - Toulouse flights. The Irish low-cost carrier will operate two weekly flights between Israel and the French city starting from the summer of 2020.

Ryanair will be competing on this route to France's fourth largest city with UK low-cost carrier easyJet, which began two weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Toulouse this week.

Ryanair is currently greatly expanding its operations between Tel Aviv and Europe. Flights have been inaugurated this week between Tel Aviv and Budapest, Bologna and Brussels bringing the number of destinations from Ben Gurion to 21 in 12 countries.

Ryanair also offers flights from Eilat's newly opened Ramon airport to eight destinations in seven European countries.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 28, 2019

