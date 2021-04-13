SaaS security platform co DoControl raises $10m

Israeli automatic SaaS security platform developer DoControl has announced the completion of a $10 million Series A inancing round, led by RTP Global with participation from StageOne Ventures, Cardumen Capital the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. This brings to $13.35 million, the total funds raised by the company.

DoControl has also launched its fully automated SaaS security platform, which provides data access monitoring, orchestration, and remediation across major SaaS applications, such as Google Drive, Box, Microsoft OneDrive, Salesforce, Slack, Jira, BambooHR, GitHub and more.

With offices in Tel Aviv and New York, the company was founded 10 months ago by CEO Adam Gavish, CRO Omri Weinberg, and CTO Liel Ran.

Gavish said, "While leading cybersecurity product management at Google Cloud, I saw firsthand how enterprises struggle with preventing unauthorized access to data stored in the cloud. This becomes more complex with SaaS applications serving the entire workforce. Identity providers and zero trust solutions manage users and secure remote access, but security/IT teams have no simple way to dynamically monitor and restrict access to data by former employees, private accounts, external vendors, customers or partners. This creates a huge amount of unmanageable data access, posing significant risks to organizations and increasing the likelihood of data breaches. DoControl solves one of the most complex operational challenges - monitoring and restricting data access to the wrong personnel without slowing down business enablement. We’re giving enterprises an efficient platform to balance this operational equation through automation and frictionless, modern user experience."

DoControl is already trusted by a wide range of organizations globally sharing millions of files, folders, repositories, and other assets with over 10,000 external companies. The latest financing round will enable the company to double its R&D, sales, and marketing teams and accelerate global expansion while delivering an enterprise ready product that supports hundreds of customer feature requests.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 13, 2021

