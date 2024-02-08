Safed home fetches record price

A house has just been sold in Safed for a record price in the Upper Galilee hilltop town. The 1,000 square meter, 10-room house on a 4,500 square meter lot in the Safed neighborhood of Nof Kinneret has been sold for NIS 18.35 million.

The eastern neighborhood of Nof Kinneret, on the edge of the city, is on a cliff above Road 90, with a rare view overlooking Mount Hermon in the north, the Golan Heights, Hula Valley and the Sea of Galilee to the south. The house was built 20 years ago by merging six lots and has an outside swimming pool.

Re/MAX Nof real estate consultant Tamar Levin said, "Because of the war I see special interest from buyers wanting a luxury home in the Galilee, mainly American Zionist Jews that want an additional home in Israel."

However, this house was bought by a development company probably interested in taking advantage of the large land area and 2,100 square meters building rights.

Other homes in the Nof Kinneret neighborhood can sell for NIS 3-4 million for a semi-detached house and NIS 5 million for detached houses.

