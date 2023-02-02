Salaries failing to keep pace with inflation in Israel

The average monthly salary for an employee in Israel was NIS 11,868 at the end of November 2022, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, up 4.6% from November 2021. Inflation over the same period was 5.3%, meaning that the average salary lost ground by 0.7%.

Over the same period the number of salaried positions rose by 3.5% to 3,965,000.

The average salary in Israel between October 2021 and October 2022 rose by 4.3%. During this period inflation was 5.1% meaning that the average salary lost ground by 0.8% - higher than in November. Between October 2021 and October 2022 the number of salaried positions rose by 3.2%.

According to preliminary and partial figures for December 2022, the average salary reached NIS 12,557, 3.1% higher than December 2021. This figure too is well below annual inflation. In December 2022 the number of salaried jobs in Israel rose to 3,980,000.

According to industries, the highest average salary in Israel in November 2022 was in the tech sector, and was NIS 26,737, up 4.8% from November 2021. The lowest salary was in the hospitality and catering sector - NIS 5,807 per month. These figures include migrant workers and Palestinians.

