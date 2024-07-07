Scitex CEO quits as HP Israel merger moves ahead

The merger process between Scitex and Indigo, the two Israeli printing divisions of HP, is moving up a gear. Sources close to the matter have told "Globes" that Scitex employees are now being integrated into Indigo ending the situation until now in which Scitex remained an independent company under Indigo's management.

Even before the latest stage in the process began, veteran Scitex CEO Dudu Tomer stepped down after 20 years at the company where he worked his way up as an industrial engineer and junior team leader. The company is now considering how to avoid duplication of jobs and is initiating a move that will mainly involve talks with veteran employees on voluntary retirement. As far as is known, there is no wave of layoffs planned for Scitex's 200 employees.

The merger process between the two divisions began at the end of 2022, when global HP management decided to subordinate the Scitex printing unit in Netanya, based on the Scitex company, one of the founding companies in Israeli tech industry, to the Indigo division in Ness Ziona and Kiryat Gat. As part of the process, about 60 employees were laid off.

HP Israel said, "We are deepening the integration process between HP Indigo and Scitex that was announced in November 2022, and are continuing with organizational changes. The integration between the companies will allow us to provide better service to our customers and partners. HP remains committed to the Israeli market and the local team."

