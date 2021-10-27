SoftBank invests $25m in OurCrowd

Israeli venture platform OurCrowd today announced that SoftBank Vision Fund 2, will make a $25 million convertible equity investment in the firm. The investment will be used to expand the OurCrowd platform, further build its investor base and accelerate identification of high-potential, tech-enabled private companies.

With 140,000 accredited investors from more than 195 countries, OurCrowd is a platform providing investors with access to venture capital investment opportunities. Rated Israel’s most active venture investor by PitchBook, OurCrowd has invested in over 280 companies and 30 funds.

OurCrowd has achieved record growth in the past year. New registered subscribers added to the OurCrowd platform have soared from 25,000 in 2020 to 75,000 in 2021 so far, representing 300% growth with three months remaining before the end of the year. New investments made this year on the platform will exceed $500 million, representing more than 100% growth in additional annual AUM. More than 50 OurCrowd portfolio companies have achieved exits including Lemonade, Beyond Meat, Uber (Jump), Kenna, Argus, Wave, and more.

Under the agreement, OurCrowd will also enter into a strategic partnership with SoftBank Investment Advisers (SBIA - Sub-Adviser to SoftBank Vision Fund 2), to consider investment opportunities via OurCrowd’s online venture capital investment platform. The parties will also work together to evaluate market trends in a wide range of sectors including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, mobility, agtech, cybersecurity, healthtech and more. The collaboration will also see OurCrowd and SBIA support geographic expansion across their respective ecosystems.

OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved said, "We are excited to be working with SoftBank Investment Advisers, one of the world's largest technology-focused investors. As a strategic investor with a global reach and a network of market-leading technology companies, they will be a pivotal partner in helping OurCrowd realize our vision of democratizing access to venture capital."

Israel SBIA head Yossi Cohen said, "Softbank has been investing ahead of major technology trends for over 40 years and we believe there is huge, embedded potential in the private markets ecosystem. In OurCrowd, we have an investment partner with the networks and pedigree to help promising Israeli startups to potentially emerge as international tech champions."

