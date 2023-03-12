Tadiran launches air purifier for wall-mounted air-conditioners

Tadiran Group (TASE: TDRN) has launched a new device which when added to wall-mounted air-conditioners purifies the air in indoor spaces and neutralizes the concentration of biological pollutants. The new technology, into which more than NIS 60 million has been invested during a five year development process, does not require routine maintenance.

Tadiran says that the device, called the Airow, is a solution to the invisible viruses, bacteria and molds that proliferate in homes and indoor spaces and can cause infections and diseases. According to Tadiran, the small device which is connected to the air-conditioner, results in a reduction of up to 99% of the viruses, bacteria and molds in the air, within 90 minutes of operating the air-conditioner. The price of the Airow is NIS 690 (including installation) and does not require maintenance.

The Airow, which has been tested in the FDA-registered US AEROSOL laboratory, maintains air quality by converting the moisture present in the indoor room space into hydrogen peroxide molecules (H2O2) that kill the molds, bacteria and viruses, such as the Covid virus, on contact with them in the air in an indoor space. Tadiran's unique patent is registered in Israel and other countries including the US, Japan, China and Europe and has the Ozone Free standard in accordance with international regulatory requirements. Tadiran CEO and controlling shareholder Moshe Mamrud said, "Tadiran sees great importance in affecting health and quality of life through air treatment in indoor living spaces. With the outbreak of winter flu and after two years of Covid, it is important to take into account that the air we breathe can affect our health and so it is important to ensure that we breathe clean and purified air. This is a new norm that we must ingrain in our consciousness for our health and the health of those around us."

