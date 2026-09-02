Teva drug meets endpoints in celiac disease trial

Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) today reported initial positive results in a Phase IIa trial in its antibody for treating celiac disease. The antibody TEV ‘408 (anti-IL 15) was also tested as a treatment for the skin disease vitiligo, and there it also presented encouraging findings. Teva previously reported that the antibody’s sales potential as a treatment for celiac disease, if and when it reaches the market, could reach $1.5-2 billion.

According to the Israeli company’s announcement today, the trial was in adults with celiac disease, and it met its primary endpoint and demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful prevention of intestinal damage caused by gluten exposure, compared with placebo, after eight weeks of treatment. TEV ‘408 was tolerable and no safety signals have been identified so far.

Teva notes the potential of the TEV ‘408 antibody to become a "pipeline-in-a-product," meaning for the treatment of several diseases with a common inflammatory-immune mechanism. Teva SVP global head of R&D and chief medical officer said, "Until now, a gluten-free diet has been the only option for people living with celiac disease, but even patients who followed it often continued to suffer from symptoms, intestinal damage and a major impact on their daily lives. These results highlight the potential to move beyond addressing gluten exposure and treat the disease at its biological source. They also strengthen our confidence in targeting the IL-15 pathway as an approach to reducing immune-mediated intestinal damage."

Teva, led by CEO Richard Francis, is traded on the NYSE at a market cap of $42.2 billion after a 16% increase in the stock since the beginning of the year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 2, 2026.

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