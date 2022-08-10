Three Israeli defense cos in "Defense News" top 50

Three Israeli defense and aerospace companies feature in the "Defense News" Top 100 for 2022. In fact all three - Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and Rafael - are listed in the top 50. The three companies have combined revenue of $11.7 billion.

The top Israeli company in the list is Elbit Systems, ranked 31, down one place from last year. Elbit had annual revenue of $4.77 billion in 2021, up 13% from 2020. Israel Aerospace Industries is ranked 37, the same ranking as last year, with annual revenue of $3.86 billion in 2021, up 16% from 2020. Rafael moved up three places to 41 with annual revenue of $2.78 billion in 2021, up 9% from 2020.

The top five defense companies are all American - Lockheed Martin (revenue $64.5 billion), Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and General Dynamics followed by Aviation Industry Corp. of China in sixth place ($30.15 billion). Twenty-one of the top 50 defense and aerospace companies are from the US, seven are Chinese, four are French, three are British, two are Dutch, two are Indian and there are one each from Russia, Japan, Italy, Germany, Sweden, South Korea, Turkey and Singapore, and three of course from Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 10 2022.

