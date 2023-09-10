Thyssenkrupp, Impact Labs launch Israel 3D metal printing center

Following a collaboration between German industrial engineering and steel manufacturing conglomerate and Israeli innovation center Impact Labs, a 3D metal printing center has been launched in Israel with an estimated investment of millions of euros.

Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry has been a leading agency in promoting the major investment in setting up the center by recognizing he project as part of an industrial cooperation agreement. The launch ceremony was attended by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems head of strategy Florian Schartau, who has been visiting Israel, Thyssenkrupp Israel CEO Ido Ophir, Ministry of Economy and Industry head of the Industrial Cooperation Authority Yinon Elroi and Impact Labs cofounder Idan Keisar.

RELATED ARTICLES Israel signs €3b ThyssenKrupp submarine deal

According to estimates by the Ministry of Economy and Industry, implementation of advanced 3D metal printing production technologies in industry, could increase industrial output by NIS 25 billion annually.

Ophir said, "The collaboration between Thyssenkrupp and Impact Labs has been going on for four years and we are proud to have reached the point where we are expanding the investment. During this time, the connection has strengthened and the value created for both parties has been significant. Based on this understanding, the decision was made to carry out another launch. The field of 3D printing is growing rapidly and the cooperation contributes to strengthening Israel's economic power, through innovation and entrepreneurship. The Industrial Cooperation Authority's contribution to the process was important and significant, and I am grateful for the partnership and support over the years."

Keisar added, "Israel is about seven years behind the world in the uses and potential inherent in advanced 3D printing, the Israeli Innovation Center for 3D Printing and the infrastructures that will be established here will raise the bar of Israeli professionalism and push the local players to the forefront of production and activity in the field of 3D and within a short time close the historical gap that has been created and this will also help our production independence and also the continuation of Israeli innovation in hardware."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 10, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.