UK suspends some arms exports to Israel

The UK government has decided to partially suspend arms exports to Israel due to the war in Gaza, the British Foreign Office announced today, during a parliamentary debate. The decision was taken following a review over nearly two months, which found that British weapons and defense exports, "might be used in violation of international law in Gaza." The British Foreign Office made it clear that the decision referred only to 30 arms exports licenses that required government approval out of 350.

Among the export licenses that will not be approved, according to the UK government's decision, will be parts for aircraft, drones and helicopters as well as equipment for artillery sights. The Foreign Office in coordination with the Prime Minister's Office and Office of Trade stressed that it was not imposing a comprehensive ban on exports of F-35 parts for fighter jets in use in Israel, unless these are parts ordered directly and exclusively by Israel . The Foreign Office clarified that although there is a risk that Israel is violating international law in the war in Gaza, the legal review did not explicitly state this. UK Foreign Minister David Lammy stressed that "Britain continues to support Israel's right to defend itself."

This is a change of policy from the previous Conservative government being introduced by Britain's new Labor government led by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Lammy has said in the past that he initiated the legal review "on his first day in office." In recent weeks, he has had to face a lot of pressure from within the party, from pro-Palestinian elements, to announce a total arms embargo on Israel, as other European countries such as Spain, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands have done. Germany and Denmark remain among the few countries that have not halted the supply of weapons to Israel. Germany even increased it in response to Israeli requests in the months after the terror attack by Hamas on October 7.

The partial embargo also tries to appease the US administration, which says that there is no reason for the UK to suspend arms shipments to Israel. The government decision has been widely featured in the British media today.

