Unemployment in Israel fell below 4% in March

The unemployment rate in israel among people over 15 fell from 4.1% in February to 3.9% in March, according to figures from the latest survey published today by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Unemployment in March returned to the record low set a year ago, after the number of unemployed rose slightly during 2018. The new figure indicates economic expansion ahead of the upcoming interest rate decision by the Bank of Israel, which is scheduled for publication on May 20.

Unemployment totaled 4.1% in the first quarter, down from 4.2% in the preceding quarter. Employment totaled 3,965,000 in the first quarter. The proportion of employees with full-time jobs dropped to 78.5%: 87.1% among men and 69.1% among women. The average number of hours worked per employee rose from 35.8 in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 36.6 in the first quarter of this year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 30, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019