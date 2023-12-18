Unemployment fell again in November

Although the war is still raging, the Central Bureau of Statistics has today reported a continued fall in unemployment - both the official figure and the broad unemployment figure that includes employees placed on unpaid leave.

Unemployment in Israel fell to 2.8% in November from 3.1% in October. This figure does not include army reservists who might not have a civilian job and those on unpaid leave.

The broad unemployment figure in November was 8.5% compared with 9.6% in October. The downward trend is because about 50,000 on unpaid leave returned to work in November. The broad unemployment figure also does not include those serving in the army reserves.

Participation in the workforce fell to 60.5% in November from 61% in October. In other words 44,000 people left the workforce.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 18, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.