Vietnam Airlines to launch Tel Aviv - Hanoi flights

Vietnam Airlines is planning to launch two weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Hanoi starting September 2019. Sources inform "Walla" that flights will be scheduled for two months starting from the Jewish holidays and the Asian airline will then assess whether it is economically worthwhile to continue the flights.

"Walla" reports that Vietnam Airlines CEO Thanh Tri Duong recently visited Israel the beginning of November for meetings about the inauguration of flights when he also signed a code-sharing agreement with El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL)

Israel's Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar told "Walla" that his embassy had been contacted by Vietnam Airlines regarding what takeoff and landing time slots they could be allocated by Israel's Civil Aviation Authority.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2018

