Virgin Atlantic plans Tel Aviv - London flights - report

Virgin Atlantic is planning to start Tel Aviv - London flights in September, 'Yediot Ahronot" reports. Representatives of Virgin Atlantic met with Israel Airport Authority representatives last month at the IATA conference in Madrid and discussed the matter.

Virgin Atlantic was founded by British entrepreneur Richard Branson who recently sold his controlling stake in the carrier. In June 2018, Israeli Shai Weiss was appointed CEO of Virgin Atlantic, which has a fleet of 44 aircraft.

Next week, "Yediot Ahronot" reports, representatives of Virgin Atlantic will be in Israel and will tour Ben Gurion Airport before finalizing details about next year's flights.

Virgin Atlantic also hopes to conduct a special festive launch of the route in May by flying over 258 British fans on an Airbus 330 to and from Israel to see the Eurovision Song Contest final in Tel Aviv.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 24, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018