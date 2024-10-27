Walk quality monitoring co OneStep raises $36m

Israeli smartphone-based walking analysis technology company OneStep has completed a $36 million financing round, bringing to $48 million the total amount raised by the company. The company monitors gait - how a person walks - as a vital sign for understanding and improving overall health.

The financing round was co-led by Team8 and Vintage Investment Partners, with the participation of existing investors LionBird, Aleph, 10D, and Meitav Dash. This latest funding will be used to scale OneStep’s operations and further develop its technology, with the aim of establishing gait analysis as a mainstream tool in health monitoring and improvement.

OneStep’s technology transforms smartphones into clinical-grade motion analysis tools, making gait analysis as simple as stepping on a bathroom scale. With real-time insights into gait and mobility from anywhere, and without the need for wearables or complex equipment, healthcare providers gain valuable clinical data based on patient movement. This enables timely interventions and keeps patients actively engaged in their health.

The company was founded in 2019 by graduates of the IDF's Talpiot program - CEO Tomer Shussman, CSO Yuval Naveh, and CTO Shahar Davidson. Executive chairman Amir Milo is an experienced tech entrepreneur.

Shussman said, "Motion is life, and understanding it is key to advancing health. By empowering healthcare providers with real-time insights into how patients move, we’re helping unlock the power of gait - transforming healthcare to be more proactive, precise, and focused on improving quality of life."

OneStep’s technology is already in use by over 20 leading healthcare providers across key segments, including skilled nursing facilities, outpatient rehabilitation, home care, orthotics and prosthetics.

