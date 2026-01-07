Wix orders employees back to office full time

Israeli website building company Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) has instructed employees to return to the office full time - five days a week - from February 1, 2026. The decision applies to the company's teams in Israel, as well as employees in Krakow and Vilnius, while the company's employees in Ukraine will continue to work from a safe and suitable place for them, given the war that is still raging in the region.

Wix management says this is a move intended, among other things, to strengthen collaboration, accelerate decision-making and bring back to the fore the daily dynamics created by working together face-to-face, after a prolonged period of hybrid work that began during the Covid pandemic.

In a message sent to employees, Wix president Nir Zohar wrote that Wix has always been a company that believes in working side by side, and that precisely at a time when the tech industry is undergoing accelerated change due to the impact of AI, a shared presence in the office is of particular importance. Zohar also stressed that organizational flexibility has not disappeared, but will continue to be based on trust, personal needs and managerial discretion, while understanding that "life happens" and sometimes a specific adjustment is required. He also said that returning to the office is intended to allow Wix to continue to grow, learn, and build faster, as one team.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 7, 2026.

