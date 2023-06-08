Work begins on large new Tel Aviv neighborhood

Infrastructure works have begun on the TA/3700 in the northwest corner of Tel Aviv for a neighborhood that will eventually house 50,000 people. The plan has suffered from many delays and work is still not ready to begin on construction but the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality is investing hundreds of millions of shekels in the infrastructure.

The municipal budget for the project is NIS 166 million out of an overall budget of NIS 241 million. In addition, NIS 220 million has been allocated for establishing a pneumatic garbage removal system in Sde Dov to the immediate south of the new neighborhood.

Guy Godelnik, director of integrated projects at the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality says, "The system works like a giant vacuum cleaner and pulls the garbage from every residential building, so that trucks don't even have to enter the neighborhood to remove the garbage. The infrastructure for such a system is the deepest, so it was important for us to establish it now, So that we don't have to dig deep when there are already other infrastructures in place, such as the infrastructure of the green line of the light rail that will run through the neighborhood."

Another important project for the TA/3700 neighborhood is a new north-south major highway which will be an extension of Tel Aviv's Ibn Gbriol Street linking up from its current northern end point in southern Sde Dov and taking it through to Herzliya. This project will cost NIS 550 million.

Godelnik says, "This is about opening a completely new traffic axis, from Rokach Street to Herzliya - a new road about five kilometers long. This project is being carried out. The green line of the light rail will also run along this road, so we are planning to transfer a 13-meter strip of the area to NTA, as early as 2024 for the tracks."

Two other infrastructure projects for the neighborhood are the construction of the coastal park, which will cover 400 dunams (100 acres), and the digging of a system of canals, a "conveyor for water drainage" which will enable the rapid drainage of rainwater from the neighborhood directly into the sea.

Godelnik explains, "Today, the entire area of TA/3700 is sand, and the ground drains the rainwater naturally. When buildings and housing are constructed, there will be less seepage and pooling areas in this area, so we built a new conduit to the sea, a canal with an internal diameter of 3.2 meters and a length of 480 meters, which will actually provide a new outlet to the sea to deal with the runoff in the future - this is important due to climate change and the change in the rainfall regime in our region."

NIS 50 million shekels were invested in the drainage project in the neighborhood. Other drainage projects are currently being carried out in the city, at a total investment of about NIS 150 million.

Work is also being conducted as part of the first phase of the neighborhood's coastal park, which will connect Tel Baruch Beach to the Cliff Beach. The works are being carried out by Atarim, the municipal corporation responsible for the development and management of the Tel Aviv-Yafo coast, and the park will include a pedestrian promenade, a bicycle path, landscape restoration, lighting and signage, at an investment of NIS 75 million.

