Yahya Sinwar confirmed dead

The IDF Spokesperson has confirmed that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the brutal October 7 invasion of Israel, has been killed in a chance firefight with Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip. Sinwar was killed when IDF soldiers opened fire on a group of terrorists on the ground floor of a building in Rafah, in a firefight that began on Wednesday. When the soldiers entered the collapsed building on Thursday, they found that one of the dead terrorists bore a striking resemblance to Sinwar.

Earlier this evening a joint announcement by the General Security Services (Shin Bet), IDF Spokesperson and Israel Police said that Israel was working strenuously to fully identify if the body in their possession is Sinwar. A picture of the body's teeth was passed on to the Israel Police laboratories to ascertain whether the teeth matched those of when he was a prisoner in Israel. DNA tests were also being carried out to confirm Sinwar's death.

