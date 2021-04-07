21 Israelis make Forbes 2021 billionaires list

The Forbes billionaires list for 2021 includes 21 Israelis led by Stef Wertheimer ranked 432 with a fortune worth $6.2 billion. Wertheimer displaces the Ofer brothers who are now no longer listed as Israelis. Eyal Ofer (Monaco) is ranked 197 with a fortune of $11.1 billion and Idan Ofer is ranked 440 with $6.1 billion. Two billionaires with Israeli citizenship are also ranked above Wertheimer - Roman Abramovich (Russia) is in 142nd place with $14.5 billion and Patrick Drahi (Switzerland) is in 186th place with $11.8 billion.

Further down the list are Teddy Sagi in 539th place with a fortune of $5.2 billion and Frank Lowy, also with $5.2 billion who amassed his fortune in shopping malls in Australia and returned to Israel in 2019.

Former Bank Hapoalim controlling shareholder Shari Arison is Israel's richest woman, in 655th place with $4.4 billion. others on the list include movie producer Arnon Milchan ($3.4 billion), Check Point cofounder Gil Shwed ($3 billion) and Delek controlling shareholder Yitzhak Tshuva ($2.7 billion). Central bottling company (Coca Cola) owner David Wertheim ($2.4 billion) and Dan Hotels and Elbit Systems controlling shareholder Michael Federmann ($2.1 billion) also make the list.

Further down are Colmobil chairman Shmuel Harlap ($1.9 billion), Draft Kings controlling shareholder Shalom Meckenzie ($1.7 billion), Check Point cofounder Marius Nacht ($1.5 billion), life sciences entrepreneur Mori Arkin ($1.4 billion), and First International Bank and Paz shareholder Zadik Bino and family ($1.4 billion).

