There are 30 Israeli billionaires on Forbes 2022 list. Miriam Adelson, the Israeli-born widow of Sheldon Adelson is ranked 50 in the Forbes 2022 list of billionaires with wealth of $27.5 billion. Adelson is the publisher of Israeli daily freesheet Israel Hayom and is the world's wealthiest Israeli woman but is counted by Forbes as based in the US because she was the sole heir to the casino empire of her late husband.

The wealthiest Israeli man on the list is Eyal Ofer, chairman of Ofer Global Holdings, who is ranked 117 with a fortune of $15.4 billion. His brother Idan Ofer, the controlling shareholder in Israel Corp. and Kenon Holdings, is ranked 188 with a fortune of $10.5 billion. Dimitry and Igor Bukhman, who own the online gaming company Playrix are ranked 275 with wealth of $8.5 billion and tech entrepreneur Yuri Milner is ranked 324 with wealth of $7.3 billion.

Stef Wertheimer and family are ranked 411 with wealth of $6.2 billion, followed by Teddy Sagi ranked 471 with wealth of $5.6 billion. Shari Arison is ranked 552 with wealth of $5 billion.

Other Israelis on the list include Delek controlling shareholder Yitzhak Tshuva ranked 778 with wealth of $3.8 billion, followed by Check Point CEO Gil Shwed ranked 851 with wealth of $3.5 billion. Liora Ofer, the controlling shareholder in Melisron is ranked 1645 with $1.8 billion, while Israeli income producing real estate rival Danna Azrieli is ranked 1929 with $1.5 billion. Adam Neumann, ranked 2076 with $1.4 billion and hotelier David Fattal with $1.3 billion is ranked 2324.

