After court victory, 5 Israeli cos exhibit at France's Euronaval

Five Israeli companies participated today in the prestigious Euronaval exhibition, which opened in France, five days after the Paris Commercial Court struck down the decision by the French government to bar Israeli companies from the event, following a petition by the Manufacturers Association of Israel, Israel Shipyards, and the Israel-France Chamber of Commerce. The companies taking part in the exhibition are: Israel Shipyards (TASE: ISHI), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Orbit Technologies (TASE: ORBI), DSIT Solutions, and Orca AI.

At the exhibition Israel Shipyards is unveiling its Mini-Shaldag 20-meter long fast patrol vessel for protecting coastlines and naval forces in rivers and lakes. This is a new high-speed vessel that can operate in shallow waters and on which is installed communications and detection systems and advanced weaponry.

Israel Shipyards is also unveiling its new S80 combat vessel, which will go into service with the Israel Navy in the coming years and is designed for complex operations on the high seas.

Rafael is presenting the Typhoon remote naval weapon system, which can intercept drones.

Orbit is presenting a small satellite antenna weighing just 10 kilograms for submarines and communications systems for fast vessels.

At a ceremony to open Israel Shipyards pavilion at the Paris exhibition, Manufacturers Association president Dr. Ron Tomer said, "The French government tried again, for the second time, to prevent Israeli companies from participating in a strategic defense exhibition, while discriminating against them in favor of other participating companies. We have proven that we cannot be defeated, we will not let them push us down and exclude us without fighting back, and it is a fact that we have already succeeded twice in reversing these ignoble decisions, both at the Eurosatory exhibition a few months ago and now at the Euronaval exhibition."

Israel Shipyards CEO Eitan Zucker added, "Since the decision to allow the participation of Israeli companies, we have received many requests from representatives from all over the world to come to meetings at the Israel Shipyards pavilion. Putting politics aside, representatives of the various navies know how to appreciate the quality of the advanced vessels manufactured in Israel."

