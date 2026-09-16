Air Canada brings forward resumption of Israel flights

After US-based airlines Delta and United resumed service to Israel last week, their northern neighbor is following suit. Air Canada announced today that it will return to Israel on November 30, ahead of the previously planned date of January 17.

The airline says that it will operate four flights weekly between Tel Aviv and Toronto. This will be the only direct route to Canada from Israel. El Al stopped operating on the route in 2022.

Last week, Scandinavian airline SAS also announced the resumption of its Israel route. From October 26 it will operate four flights weekly between Tel Aviv and Copenhagen. Meanwhile, Wizz Air has considerably increased the frequency of its flights to and from Israel.

It’s no coincidence that this trend is emerging as winter approaches. As global demand falls, airlines look for more destinations, and the Israeli market fits the bill, despite the fears of renewed conflict in the region.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 16, 2026.

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