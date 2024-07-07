Anti-gov't protesters block roads in day of disruption

Anti-government protest movements are engaging in a day of disruption in Israel today. Main roads have been blocked, among them Road 531 from Ra’anana to Herzliya, Hakfar Hayarok Junction, Road 4 at the Ra’anana-Kfar Sava junction, Rager Boulevard in Beersheva, Hapil Interchange in Tel Aviv, Road 6 at the Hakama Interchange, the Orot Rabin Interchange on Road 2, Nahalal Junction, Bet Oved Junction, Rosh Pina Junction, and various intersections within cities. A protest march is taking place in south Tel Aviv.

At 6:29 this morning, activists gathered opposite the homes of eighteen members of the coalition, among them Minister of Transport Miri Regev, Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, Minister of Agriculture Avi Dichter, Minister of Economy Nir Barkat, Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz, MK Yuli Edelstein, Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana, and MK Eli Delal. The activists demanded immediate action to bring home the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip, and an early general election.

Various disruptive acts and demonstrations are planned throughout the country. This afternoon, a march will be held to Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) headquarters in Arlozorov Street in Tel Aviv, to put pressure on the Histadrut to back the protests with strike action. At 19:00, a demonstration led by the families of the hostages will take place outside IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv. A march will take place in Jerusalem from Sacher Park to the prime minister’s residence.

Last night, tens of thousands of people attended rallies around Israel addressed by released hostages and family members of hostages still held, calling on the government to agree to a deal for the release of the remaining hostages, and for immediate elections.

The IDF reports that about twenty projectiles were fired from Lebanon at the Lower Galilee this morning, some of which were intercepted. Fires have broken out in the Tiberias area.

