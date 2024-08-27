Check Point acquires Israeli co Cyberint for $200m

Israeli cybersecurity Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) has announced the acquisition of Israeli threat intelligence and digital protection company CyberInt. No financial details were disclosed but market sources estimate that the acquisition is for about $200 million - a reasonable return for investors in Cyberint, which has raised an estimated $65 million.

This is veteran company Check Point's 22nd acquisition and comes just one month after the announcement that Nadav Zafrir has been appointed CEO to replace founder Gil Shwed, who will become executive chairman.

Investors in Cyberint include Viola Growth Fund, StageOne Ventures and private investors like former Amdocs CEO Dov Baharav and Mario Segal. According to IVC, Cyberint was founded by Raz Alon, Itay Yanovski and Shay Priel, who are no longer involved in the company's management. Cyberint's CEO is Yochai Corem.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 27, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.