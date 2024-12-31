Despite war shekel matched outperforming US dollar in 2024

In 2024, the dollar had its strongest year since 2015, gaining over 7% against the world's major currencies. But despite the war, the shekel matched the US dollar over the past year. In the weeks following October 7, at its weakest the shekel-dollar rate reached NIS 4.08/$ only to recover to NIS 3.627/$ by the end of 2023. Throughout 2024 the shekel-dollar rate has been relatively stable, closing up 0.027% today at NIS 3.647/$.

The shekel outperformed against most other major currencies, opening the year against the euro at NIS 4.074/€ and appreciating to NIS 3.796/€ today. Against sterling the shekel only strengthened slightly, opening the year at NIS 4.621/£ and closing today at NIS 4.574/£.

