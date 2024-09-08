Gilad Erdan expected to be next IAI chair

Former Israeli ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan is expected to be appointed chairperson of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in November, after Amir Peretz ends his three-year term in the post. This is the decision that Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant appears to favor, after conducting a series of interviews of candidates for the job.

Just last week, Erdan was appointed global president of Magen David Adom, with the intention that he should promote the emergency health service worldwide and represent it at international forums. Before he became ambassador to the UN, Erdan held several ministerial position, as minister of internal security, minister of strategic affairs, minister of the home front, and minster of regional cooperation.

Erdan was appointed ambassador to the UN in July 2020, a post he held until August 20 this year. During his time at the UN, he had to deal with the influence of the BDS (boycott, disinvest, sanction) movement and with the diplomatic maneuvers of anti-Israel countries, especially after the outbreak of the Swords of Iron war.

Erdan will receive IAI in its best ever position. In the first half of this year, the state-owned company posted the highest profit in its history, up 78% in comparison with the first half of 2023 to $294 million. Sales in the first half were up 12% in comparison with the first half of 2023, at $2.85 billion, while EBITDA grew 37% to $451 million.

Assuming that the appointment is confirmed, the chairpersons of Israel’s two largest state-owned defense companies, IAI and Rafael, will be former Likud ministers: Erdan and Yuval Steinitz. The bureau of the minister of defense said in response to the report: "The matter of the appointment of the chairperson of IAI has not yet been concluded; the decision will be made shortly."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 8, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.