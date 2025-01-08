Haredi recruitment to IDF down 36% in a decade

Recruitment to the IDF is not only a marginal phenomenon in haredi society; it is also on the decline. 1,266 haredim (ultra-Orthodox Jews) were drafted in 2023, which compares with 1,972 in 2013, a decline of 36%, according to the Israel Democracy Institute’s annual survey of the haredi community. Meanwhile, the number of students at yeshivas and institutes of higher rabbinic learning jumped by 86% in the same period. In 2023, there were 169,366 yeshiva students in Israel, representing an 8% increase over 2022, an unusually sharp increase, apparently connected to the rise in state stipends for married students that year, as the haredi parties once more became part of the governing coalition. There was, however, a 64% increase in the number of haredi volunteers in civilian national service in 2023.

According to the report, haredim represent 14% of the population of Israel. The community’s birthrate is 6.4 per family, continuing a moderate decline in the haredi birthrate since 2003. Part of the reason for the decline is a rise in the age at which haredi couples are marrying. Despite this, the Israel Democracy Institute is sticking to its forecast that the proportion of haredim in Israeli society will be 32% in 2065.

Only 16% of haredi school pupils achieve a matriculation certificate (bagrut), and only 10% meet the threshold qualifications for entry into the universities. Nevertheless, the absolute number of haredim studying for a first degree has more than doubled in a decade, from 6,893 in 2014 to 14,332 in 2024. 54% of haredim who attain a first degree do so in education, which compares with 13% among non-haredi Jews. Only 12% of haredim who attain a first degree do so in natural sciences, computer sciences, engineering, and architecture, which compares with 28% among non-haredi Jewish students.

The rise in the proportion of haredi men in employment has halted. After reaching a peak of 56% in 2023, it fell to 54% in 2024. The low rate of employment, the high number of children, the lack of general education, and the long period spent in a yeshiva, lead to extensive material poverty. 34% of haredi families (and 47% of haredi children) live below the poverty line, which compares with 15% of non-haredi Jewish families.

The incidence of poverty has however been declining in recent years, as it has among the Israeli population in general. Monthly net income per capita among haredim is NIS 4,027, which compares with NIS 8,307 among non-haredi Jews. But in complete contrast to this situation, 78% of haredi families own their homes, versus only 73% of non-haredi Jewish families.

