Histadrut calls general strike for Monday over hostage deal

The Histadrut General Federation of Labor chairman Arnon Bar-David has declared a general strike starting 6am Monday morning. The announcement was made together with the families of the hostages held in Gaza. All flights departures and arrivals will halt at Ben Gurion airport from 8am tomorrow morning.

Bar-David said, "I have come out of a highly charged and difficult meeting with the representatives of the hostages' families, which reflected everything we have been through here in 11 months. It is no longer possible to stand as Jews are murdered in the tunnels in Gaza. It is unacceptable. I came to the conclusion after talking with the heads of the security forces that the deal is not progressing due to political considerations. This is not acceptable. We must stop abandoning the hostages and the evacuees while the economy is collapsing. I am a soldier of the State of Israel and I must return it to rational normality."

The Teachers Union announced that all local authority kindergartens will be closed tomorrow and schools will operate on a partial basis until 11.45am.

In addition, the Israel Business Forum, which is comprised of 200 senior businesspeople in the economy, announced that it will call an emergency meeting this evening and announce that the private sector is joining tomorrow's general strike. It will also hold a demonstration in Tel Aviv this evening calling for a hostage deal.

