"Iron Beam is ready"

Although the prolonged Swords of Iron military campaign is at an end, many threats to the State of Israel still exist, certainly those that could reach us at any moment from above.

During the current quarter, the IDF will commission the Iron Beam laser air defense system. A year and a half ago, Tzvi Marmor was the person entrusted with managing the last leg of the development process, upon entering the position of EVP and general manager of the Land and Naval Systems Division at Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Marmor has worked at Rafael for 20 years. He took on his current post after serving during the previous decade as head of the Trophy active protection system (APS) for armored vehicles. Trophy was used by a single IDF division in Operation Protective Edge in 2014; in 2018 it was sold to the US Army’s Armor Branch; and in 2021 it was selected by Germany for the Leopard tank and by the British Army for the Challenger tank. The system is currently installed on 16 platforms around the world.

In his first interview, Marmor talks about the Iron Beam laser system’s achievements, touts Trophy’s success, explains what made 42 countries purchase Spike missiles, and shares his concerns over the exclusion of Israeli defense companies from prestigious international exhibitions.

The battlefield of the future: more autonomy, fewer soldiers

Rafael is a state-owned defense company that, like other defense companies in Israel, is on a consistent growth trajectory. It ended the second quarter of the year with $1.42 billion in sales, representing an increase of over 20% in comparison with corresponding period last year, while net profit rose 2.5-fold to $102.2 million.

The company is divided into three business divisions: air and intelligence, which covers air and space warfare, and intelligence and cyber; air and missile defense, which handles systems such as the Iron Dome and David's Sling; and the land and naval warfare division . Iron Beam was entrusted to the latter, even though it is an air defense system, in a move that may signal that Rafael is planning development of directed energy weapons for purposes beyond defense.

"Current battlefields include Ukraine, with many armored fighting vehicles and UAVs, and operations like those of the Air Force and the Mossad in Iran, which require end-to-end systems. In the future, we will have to develop systems that enable what we saw in Operation Rising Lion with a great deal of autonomy and fewer soldiers," Marmor explains.

Reports in Iran claimed that, in Operation Rising Lion’s opening salvo, Iran’s ballistic missile launchers were neutralized by Israel’s Spike non-line-of-sight (NLOS) guided missile system. "Our systems are adapted to be remotely controlled using robotic tools," Marmor emphasizes. "The world will move towards systems that require minimal manpower. It will require sophisticated capabilities for carrying out attacks with decentralized lethality. Even if an adversary can mass-launch drones to strike an armored brigade, such an attack can be neutralized in seconds. We’ll need to scan 360 degrees for threats and targets coming from all directions. To counter them, we’ll need laser-based and other kinds of directed-energy systems, about which I won’t go into details."

The defense market has several possible energy-based solution types, such as microwaves. In general, laser defense systems require a few seconds of interception time; Iron Beam’s advantage lies in its powerful 100-kilowatt output, which makes possible an effective range of10 kilometers. The challenge, however, is that a laser operates in series , so that if a barrage of rockets or a swarm of UAVs is launched, an equal number of defense systems must be operated simultaneously. In addition, haze, fog, and smoke drastically reduce the system’s effectiveness.

By contrast, microwave air defense systems neutralize electronic components critical to the enemy's weaponry. A UAV swarm can be disabled at one go. Microwave defense systems are, therefore, being developed by the US Air Force and Navy, as well as in the private sector.

"Iron Beam tests have proven its operational readiness"

How did you overcome some of the laser's scientific challenges?

"When you shoot a laser beam into the atmosphere, certainly at an upward angle or horizontally, there's turbulence which disrupts the beams and prevents them from reaching the target accurately. We therefore use adaptive optics that allow you to read the interference and correct so that the beam reaches the threat.

"When we designed Trophy in the 1980s, it looked like science fiction, because the technologies at that time did not have the computational speed required to perform, within fractions of a second, radar tracking, target recognition, the decision to fire, and aiming. Technology needs to evolve to create feasibility. An important thing about Rafael is that we have people with operational vision who come from the field; we are all reservists with deep technological experience. Rafael has more than 250 types of engineering professionals, people with doctorates and master's degrees. Part of the process involves having vision and not being afraid of failure. We are not afraid to fail, and our managers are required to have a vision and be willing to give their all."

What was tested in the latest round of trials for the Iron Beam system?

"The tests included successful interception of various threats, including rockets, mortar shells, and UAVs. They proved that the system can deal with a wide array of threats, maintaining a high level of accuracy and quick reaction capabilities. The success of these trials is a significant milestone in proving the operational maturity of the technology and marks further progress in realizing the vision."

What’s the timeline for the system going forward?

"According to the plan, by the end of the year, the IDF will be supplied with the first operational system to leave the Rafael production line, to be used in the initial implementation process. At the same time, work is continuing on producing additional systems, which are expected to be delivered to the IDF gradually during 2026. This process is intended to ensure a continuum of learning, improvement, and absorption, so that the system can be optimally integrated into Israel's multi-layered air defense."

How will Rafael and the IDF work together to implement the system?

"There is a work plan aimed at ensuring the smooth integration of the system, which includes a series of preliminary actions, from training a dedicated team within the IDF to operate and maintain the system, through setting up the infrastructure required for its operational deployment, to adapting methods of combat and operation. Rafael has extensive field experience in implementing and absorbing systems, including being able to provide support at any stage and any place, including staging areas or batteries. Our engineers and developers are in the field and can analyze findings, update versions online, and provide an ongoing response."

"Rafael's job is to care for Israel’s security "

Marmor (56) is a father of four who lives in northern Israel. He is clearly proud of his work at Rafael. "Rafael is smaller than the other two large companies, it sells more than those two. The company was established as part of the IDF Science Corps, and was mandated to care for the security of the state. This isn’t just rhetoric - during this war we diverted many systems to Israel." During the war, the operator of one such classified system was Marmor's son.

Before his current position, Marmor held two head administrator positions within the large business unit that underpins the different divisions. Initially he was head of the Survival and Maneuvering Systems Administration, which deals with active and passive protection, and then for seven and a half years he managed the Tactical Missiles Administration, which deals with the Spike family of missiles. With the development of Iron Beam, the Energy Warfare Administration was established last May under Marmor’s department to manage the laser projects.

Rafael invested $1.8 billion in research and development in 2024. "The Gil-2 missile (Spike-LR II) was developed with independent R&D. Rafael put in hundreds of millions of shekels. Also with Trophy, Iron Beam, and Iron Dome - the company invested hundreds of millions out of its own pocket to make it happen."

When you developed Trophy, did you expect so many anti-tank missiles as we saw in Gaza?

"The numbers are phenomenal, but the system’s success proves that we were prepared. Gaza is a big challenge, as it is a very dense built-up area, and yet the metrics are outstanding."

The Survival and Maneuvering Systems Administration, together with the Active Protection System (APS), is in charge of reactive systems as well. This is necessary because, for example, the Gaza Strip is a very densely populated area where terrorists sometimes launch attacks from very short ranges. He explains: 'There’s a physical limit as to how quickly one can detect, process, aim, and strike. These are fractions of a second, but even that has its limits. That’s why Rafael developed reactive armor: layered metal boxes containing explosives. When struck, they detonate outward, preventing penetration and protecting the crew. Bottom line: the fact that fighters are returning home safely, that’s the achievement, the survivability of the crews."

Are there future anti-tank threats you’re preparing for?

"An active defense system isn't, 'I've developed it, I've deployed it, and now I'm done.' There are constantly intelligence developments about how the enemy poses challenges. We receive information, work with the IDF, and make sure that the system is as advanced as possible. This is true for any system, especially for one that was so massively exposed during the war."

Another Rafael product that has gained a wide reputation is the Spike series, which includes a variety of missiles, from the Spike-SR shoulder-fired model ("Tact"), which weighs about 10 kilograms and has a range of up to 2 kilometers, to the Spike NLOS 6 ("Tammuz"), which weighs about 71 kilograms and has a range of up to 32 kilometers, and can be launched from a ground, aerial, or naval platform. The series has proven itself on various battlefields around the world; recently defense giant Lockheed Martin successfully presented it to the US Army, which chose to buy it.

Spike is an example of how Israeli security needs have preceded global demand. The development of these anti-tank missiles stemmed from an operational need in the 1970s arising from conclusions drawn in the aftermath of the Yom Kippur War. Following the 1973 attack by the Syrian and Egyptian armies, the IDF and Rafael realized that Israel had no tools to deal with a mass invasion, and that its ground forces needed the ability to counter-attack from beyond the tanks’ strike range. The first missile in the series, developed in the late 1980s with the encouragement of then-IDF chief of staff Rafael (Raful) Eitan, was the Tammuz. Its development was initially classified, due to fears of a repeat invasion.

What makes Spike missiles so much in demand around the world?

"These are electro-optical missiles that can be launched, tracked, and home in on a target. There’s nothing quite like the Spike NLOS, which can be launched from an Apache helicopter. Its range allows strikes beyond radar detection, followed up by attacks with short-range missiles. European countries are rearming, and Spike missiles suit their operational needs. It’s no coincidence that the French developed the Akeron MP, which is a copy of the Spike."

The international interest in Spike led Rafael to establish Eurospike in 2004, a European company in partnership with two German giants, Rheinmetall AG and Diehl Defence. The company, in which Rafael owns 20 percent and the two German companies own 40 percent each, is intended to market the missiles on the continent. "Geopolitics can affect the ability to sell and there’s a need for local solutions, when there’s an advantage to not being recognized as an Israeli company," Marmor explains.

Eurospike's success led to the establishment of "Eurotrophy," a European company in which Rafael is partnered with KNDS Group and General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS), which markets Trophy systems. Here, Rafael holds 40%, and the two European companies have 30% each. "Unlike Eurospike, where we joined forces with German companies without products, at Eurotrophy we’re partnered with KNDS, which manufactures the Leopard and the Boxer, and GDELS, which manufactures the Piranha. Today, every Leopard tank rolling off the production line comes with Trophy."

Banned from high-profile exhibitions: "Its worrying"

The political challenges to which Marmor refers are above all the exclusion of Israeli defense companies from prestigious exhibitions - even riots by anti-Israel organizations at facilities linked to Israeli defense companies. In some cases, these organizations have been outlawed as terrorist organizations. Rafael, for example, was affected by the measures taken by President of France Emmanuel Macron, who acted to bar Israeli companies from the Eurosatory and Euronaval exhibitions. In the case of the most prestigious event of all - the Paris Air Salon - the French erected walls in front of the Israeli exhibits.

After that, senior Israeli security officials were prevented from attending the DSEI exhibition in London. The attack in Doha also cost Israel dearly, with the United Arab Emirates announcing that Israel would not be allowed to participate in the Dubai Air Show in November.

"Exhibitions are critical, because all the big companies show up," admits Marmor. "There is an effect, because it is impossible to be a company known to dozens of countries, and not exhibit. You won’t close ten deals at an exhibition, but it’s an important and rightful part of the sales process. There are many channels in that process, starting with one-on-one contact with customers, which is hugely important, communications between governments, and also our relationship as a company with governments."

Is this cause for concern?

"When such a phenomenon starts to become widespread, it should concern decision-makers in both the ministry and the industry, as it has a creeping effect that could eventually turn negative. That’s not good for the long term. As Israelis, we need to be part of the international community. It’s liable to have a long-term effect, even if, at present, the effect is reverse. There’s a hype and new deals being signed. The real impact may come in three or four years when demand declines and buyers lose interest. We don’t want that to happen, and so we mustn’t be complacent or rest on our laurels."

The Ministry of Defense is deeply involved in every defense deal, whether in marketing or through the Defense Export Controls Agency (DECA), which determines what is or is not permitted for export. Some countries want procurement to be carried out through a G2G (government to government) model to ensure the deal has a "Mummy and Daddy," while others prefer to work directly with the companies.

Marmor says there’s no general trend, as each country has its own internal considerations that aren’t tied to the companies themselves. "Some governments prefer this approach to avoid a tender process, framing the deal as a transaction between countries. Buying directly from companies requires a tender, and that’s complicated. So some countries prefer to have government backing. That doesn’t mean, however, that they won’t voice complaints, if they have any."

In conclusion, what is your message to the State of Israel for the new year, against the backdrop of the end of the war in Gaza.

"After the self-recrimination following October 7, some said, ‘the technology doesn’t work.’ But Israel’s edge in every arena comes from its technological advantage. At Rafael, 10,000 people have made this their life's mission, and they can be counted on. It’s something that burns in our bones.

"This is an organization whose systems are widely used in all arenas. Our people just want anyone who uses our systems to have a clear technological advantage, and much of what we saw during the war stems from this technological advantage."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 19, 2025.

