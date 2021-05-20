Healthcare IOT cybersecurity co Cynerio raises $30m

Israeli healthcare IoT cybersecurity provider Cynerio announced that it has completed a $30 million in Series B financing round led by ALIVE Israel HealthTech Fund, Also participating in the round were existing investors, Accelmed, RDC, Swiss-based investor, MTIP, CBG owned by Vincent Tchenguiz, and a UAE based investment group.

Cynerio will use the funding to promote its vision of being the healthcare industry's go-to cybersecurity and asset management solution by expanding its channel program, forming strategic partnerships with leading solution providers and expanding its clinically-intelligent toolbox of preemptive and proactive zero trust solutions into a full-service, responsive security platform. The funding will further support the acceleration of technological development and enhance support to Cynerio’s existing customers, while reinforcing its position in North America as well as its global expansion.

Cynerio was founded by CEO Leon Lerman and CTO Daniel Broide.

Cynerio cofounder and CEO Leon Lerman said, "It’s critical to have partners who intimately understand the healthcare industry and its exceptional needs, especially now with the unprecedented pressures COVID-19 has introduced.

He added that with the new funds, "We’ll be able to continue advancing our product offerings to support healthcare providers, with unparalleled threat detection, preemptive security and response capabilities, while alleviating healthcare’s coinciding operational challenges."

Cynerio ended 2020 with a 300% year-over-year revenue increase.

