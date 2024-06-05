Netanyahu: We'll restore security to the north

The government has authorized the IDF to raise the number of reserve troops called up for duty to 350,000. The authorization is valid until the end of August. Sources at the Ministry of Defense say that this is a natural and routine increase in the fighting forces, but the authorization comes against a background of threats of an "intensive campaign" against Hezbollah on Israel’s northern border. Exchanges of fire between the IDF and Hezbollah escalated in the last few days, and large areas in the north of Israel were set on fire.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has visited the northern city of Kiryat Shemona following the fires, and received a security review, and a briefing on the operations against Hezbollah personnel and infrastructure in South Lebanon. "At the start of the war, we said that we would restore security to both the south and the north, and that’s what we shall do," Netanyahu said.

"Today, I’m on the northern border with our heroic troops and commanders, and I’m also with the firefighters," the prime minister added. "Yesterday, the earth burned here, but the earth also burned in Lebanon. Anyone who thinks he can harm us and we will sit quietly is making a big mistake. We are prepared for a very intensive operation in the north. One way or another, we shall restore security to the north."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 5, 2024.

