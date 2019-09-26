Shenzhen Hifuture to invest $45m in Israeli co Xjet

Chinese giant Shenzhen Hifuture Information Technology Co. Ltd. has agreed to invest $25 million in the Series D financing round of Israeli 3D printing company Xjet and a further $25 million to meet its demand in China, "Reuters" reports.

Based in Rehovot, Xjet was founded in 2005 by CEO Hanan Gothait. Xjet provides metal and ceramic additive manufacturing technologies and solutions. The company has developed and introduced nanoparticle Jetting technology enabling the production of metal or ceramic parts with the same ease and versatility of inkjet printing without compromising throughput or quality.

